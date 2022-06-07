MSI - nuovi notebook con CPU INTEL CORE HX 12genPotrei mangiare la cacca! Quello che farebbe Kim Kardashian per ...Harry e Meghan Markle : la piccola Lilibet lascia tutti senza fiatoGuerra Ucraina Zelensky : I Russi sono più forti e più numerosiMiami : bimbo 2 anni spara e uccide il padreMaxi blitz internazionale : arresti per drogaCome scegliere un televisore? Caratteristiche e suggerimenti Schiaccia un nodulo pensando fosse un brufolo : Siobhan Harrison ...Nigeria, Matteo Zuppi : male non ha ultima parolaCalcio under 21 : Lussemburgo-Italia 0-3Ultime Blog

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise M8 DeskPhone: more than a phone SHANGHAI, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ALE ...

ALE Device introduces a high-end 5-inch IPS SIP DeskPhone with built-in 2.5/5G Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0

ALE China Co., Ltd, a leader in audio technology for the global landline phone market, trading under the name of ALE Device, is introducing a high-end SIP DeskPhone under its Myriad series – Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise M8. The new phone represents a major milestone in ALE Devices made for the open SIP market and is designed help business people stay connected and productive anywhere, anytime. The M8 DeskPhone was built for new ways of working and living. It has a wealth of connectivity options enabling it to synchronise with multi-media Devices. Freed from the confines of a fixed workstation, it can meet the needs of dynamic business ...
