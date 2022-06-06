Locus Unveils Order-to-Delivery Dispatch Management Platform to Transform Complex Last-Mile Logistics Operations

Leggi su iltempo

(Di lunedì 6 giugno 2022) Debuted at Gartner Supply Chain Symposium, the new solution combines the power of advanced algorithms and intuitive automation to streamlineities, improve customer experience, and turninto a profitable business function SAN FRANCISCO and ORLANDO, Fla., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/, a leading-edge technology company solvingchallenges, today announced the launch of its-to-during the 2022 Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo™ in Orlando, Florida.' real-worldsolution helps enterprises seamlessly ...