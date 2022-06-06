LILYSILK Honors World Environment Day with Sustainable Living Initiatives (Di lunedì 6 giugno 2022) - LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/
In conjunction with this year's World Environment Day, the World's leading silk brand LILYSILK is celebrating with zero-waste Initiatives to champion a Sustainable lifestyle, and contribute to a greener, better World. "We only have one earth, and it is important that we live in a Sustainable manner that is in harmony with nature," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "LILYSILK has always been committed to pushing for Sustainable practices and Initiatives and we are happy to invite more consumers to take part in it!" As an important part of LILYSILK's green and zero-waste ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
In conjunction with this year's World Environment Day, the World's leading silk brand LILYSILK is celebrating with zero-waste Initiatives to champion a Sustainable lifestyle, and contribute to a greener, better World. "We only have one earth, and it is important that we live in a Sustainable manner that is in harmony with nature," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "LILYSILK has always been committed to pushing for Sustainable practices and Initiatives and we are happy to invite more consumers to take part in it!" As an important part of LILYSILK's green and zero-waste ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
LILYSILK Honors World Environment Day with Sustainable Living InitiativesThe RE - LILYSILK initiative allows discarded materials to be resurrected and repurposed into one - of - a - kind, trendy, and useful items. LILYSILK hosts a variety of programs to encourage people ...
LILYSILK Honors World Environment Day with Sustainable Living InitiativesThe RE - LILYSILK initiative allows discarded materials to be resurrected and repurposed into one - of - a - kind, trendy, and useful items. LILYSILK hosts a variety of programs to encourage people ... Unict: al via a Ragusa Ibla i seminari hegeliani “Stato rivoluzione spirito” siciliareport.it
LILYSILK Honors World Environment Day with Sustainable Living InitiativesLOS ANGELES, June 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with this year's World Environment Day, the world's leading silk brand LILYSILK is ...
LILYSILK HonorsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : LILYSILK Honors