Dematic Accelerates Supply Chain Innovation with Google Cloud (Di lunedì 6 giugno 2022) Digital Transformation & Collaboration Leverages Partner Strengths to Solve Growing Complexities in Supply Chain and Fulfillment ATLANTA, Ga., and SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Today, Dematic – a subsidiary of the global intralogistics provider KION Group – announced a partnership to transform the Supply Chain industry through accelerated Cloud Innovation. Dematic aims to bolster Supply Chain resiliency and deliver go-to-market solutions by combining Dematic's Supply Chain expertise with Google Cloud's cutting-edge Cloud, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) ...
and SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dematic – a subsidiary of the global intralogistics provider KION Group – announced a partnership to transform the supply chain industry ...
