WWE | Edge ingaggia Beth Phoenix come nuovo membro del Judgment Day?

Su Twitter, Edge ha postato una foto di sua moglie, Beth Phoenix, mandando in fibrillazione il ...

WWE: Edge ingaggia Beth Phoenix come nuovo membro del Judgment Day? (Di domenica 5 giugno 2022) Su Twitter, Edge ha postato una foto di sua moglie, Beth Phoenix, mandando in fibrillazione il WWE Universe. In passato, i due Hall of Famers hanno lavorato insieme on-screen. Nelle ultime settimane la Rated-R Superstar ha stuzzicato l’idea di reclutare diverse star della WWE per il Judgment Day. Ha postato foto di Shinsuke Nakamura, Ciampa, Paige, Corey Graves e molti altri personaggi. Si espande sempre più… Il Judgment Day si è formato a WrestleMania 38 dopo che Damian Priest ha aiutato il suo leader di fazione a battere AJ Styles in un match uno contro uno. Così facendo, l’ex WWE United States Champion è diventato il primo membro ufficiale del gruppo. A WrestleMania Backlash, anche Rhea Ripley, da poco diventata heel, ha unito le forze ...
