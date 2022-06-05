“Rhythm Is Our Business” secondo disco di The Jazz Russell (Di domenica 5 giugno 2022) Il disco si apre con Adriano, brano originale scritto da Filippo Delogu, un sentito omaggio ad un comune amico musicista scomparso prematuramente Il Jazz della tradizione che si fonde con un sound moderno e originale. Questa l’essenza di Rhythm Is Our Business, secondo disco del progetto The Jazz Russell che esce il 27 maggio 2022 per l’etichetta Filibusta Records. La formazione, nata da un’idea del chitarrista Filippo A. Delogu, è composta da Andrea Nuzzo all’organo Hammond, Alfredo Romeo alla batteria e Light Palone al contrabbasso, e affronta il repertorio del Jazz classico suonato con un approccio moderno e originale. I musicisti hanno tutti militato in sezioni ritmiche appartenenti a rinomate band legate alla scena Italiana del ...Leggi su lopinionista
Advertising
AMSC Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results and Provides Business Outlook...leading system provider of megawatt - scale power resiliency solutions that orchestrate the rhythm and harmony of power on the grid , and that protect and expand the capability and resiliency of our ...
FROM BOGOTÁ TO MONACO, COLOMBIAN MURALIST MAKES HIS MARK ON ONE OF THE WORLD'S MOST EXCLUSIVE CANVASES WITH VUSEIn 2020, we had 13.5 million consumers of our non - combustible products, a rise of 3 million on ... Be it soft flowing lines or strong angular ones, this step sets the rhythm of the work. While a lot ... Katy Perry, Chained to the Rhythm: testo, traduzione e video ufficiale Soundsblog
Sudan band's music empowers sidelined ethnic groupIt has its own very special rhythm." According to Jaber ... "The Beja's struggle is similar to our tribes in North Darfur," Adam said. "They are as marginalised." Darfur was ravaged by civil war that ...
UEFA Nations League: New-look Italy play draw against Germany in openerJoshua Kimmich struck to earn Germany a point in their Group A3 opener with Euro holders Italy at Renato DallAra Stadium on Saturday ...
Rhythm OurSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Rhythm Our