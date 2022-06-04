NXT Level Up 03.06.2022 Episodio 16 (Di sabato 4 giugno 2022) Buongiorno amici e benvenuti al nostro consueto appuntamento con l’ultimo show della settimana targato WWE e anche NXT. Risultati NXT Level Up Fallon Henley ha sconfitto Brooklyn Barlow; Tatum Paxley ha sconfitto Sloane Jacobs; Malik Blade and Edris Enofe hanno sconfitto Javier Bernal and Dante Chen. E anche per questa puntata è finita, alla prossima ? Leggi su zonawrestling
Advertising
TSOWrestling : Un quick report per scoprire cosa è successo durante #NXTLevelUp #TSOW // #TSOS - TSOWrestling : Un quick report per scoprire cosa è successo durante #NXTLevelUp #TSOW // #TSOS -
Mahindra KUV100 M - Bifuel: a modo suo, sa farsi amare. Prova... in edizione Bifuel , Mahindra KUV100 costa 15.645 euro in formato entry level K6+ e 17.645 euro in ... MAHIDRA KUV100 NXT M - BIFUEL: SCHEDA TECNICA LUNGHEZZA 3.700 mm LARGHEZZA 1.727 mm ALTEZZA 1.655 ...
Mercato auto. Ecco cosa si può acquistare sotto i 15 mila euroSalendo di poco dall'entry level, con 14.410 euro si può avere il motore da 1,2 litri a benzina da ... un Suv ultracompatto il cui prezzo resta sotto i 14mila euro per la versione standard Nxt 1.2 K6+. ... NXT Level Up 03-06-2022 Risultati - WWE The Shield Of Wrestling
NXT Level Up results: Enofe & Blade vs. Chen & BernalPaxley has one of the most exciting movesets I've seen on Level Up, but it's wasted on matches made up mostly of rest holds. Paxley opened the match by trying to score a quick win with a sly pin; ...
Three Matches Announced For Tomorrow Night’s Episode Of WWE NXT Level UpOn a thrilling edition of NXT Level Up, Edris Enofé and Malik Blade will meet Dante Chen and Javier Bernal in a high-flying tag team match, Fallon Henley and Brooklyn Barlow will mix it up in a ...
NXT LevelSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : NXT Level