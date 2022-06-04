NXT Level Up 03 06 2022 Episodio 16

Leggi su zonawrestling

(Di sabato 4 giugno 2022) Buongiorno amici e benvenuti al nostro consueto appuntamento con l’ultimo show della settimana targato WWE e anche NXT. Risultati NXTUp Fallon Henley ha sconfitto Brooklyn Barlow; Tatum Paxley ha sconfitto Sloane Jacobs; Malik Blade and Edris Enofe hanno sconfitto Javier Bernal and Dante Chen. E anche per questa puntata è finita, alla prossima ?