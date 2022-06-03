Vazyme Releases 2021 Annual Report: Announces More Efforts in Technology innovation and Together with Partners for a Better Future (Di venerdì 3 giugno 2022) NANJING, China, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Vazyme, China's leading bioTechnology company, has recently released its 2021 Annual Report, revealing that the company has maintained a steady and solid growth throughout the past year. The Report shows that it has achieved $289 million in operating income with an increase of 19.44% year-on-year. The company's R&D investment reached $36 million, up 83.47%, representing 12.33% of its total operating income. "The year 2022 is still full of opportunities and challenges. We will continue to strengthen care Technology based on the protein Technology platform. Vazyme has been dedicated to our mission 'Science and Technology Make a Healthier Life' to focus on ...Leggi su iltempo
Vazyme Releases 2021 Annual Report: Announces More Efforts in Technology innovation and Together with Partners for a Better FutureOver 2000 papers have been published by Vazyme in top academic journals worldwide, including more than 260 in CNS(stands for Cell, Nature, Science). By 2022, it has some 3000 employees and 27% of ...
Vazyme Releases 2021 Annual Report: Announces More Efforts in Technology innovation and Together with Partners for a Better FutureOver 2000 papers have been published by Vazyme in top academic journals worldwide, including more than 260 in CNS(stands for Cell, Nature, Science). By 2022, it has some 3000 employees and 27% of ...
Vazyme Releases 2021 Annual Report: Announces More Efforts in Technology innovation and Together with Partners for a Better FutureVazyme, China's leading biotechnology company, has recently released its 2021 annual report, revealing that the company has maintained a steady and solid growth throughout the past year. The report ...
