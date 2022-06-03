ReNew adds over 700 MW taking total portfolio to ~12.8 GW

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di venerdì 3 giugno 2022) GURUGRAM, India, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/Power ("" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RNW) (NASDAQ: RNWWW), India's leadingable energy company, today announced it has signed definitive agreements to acquire an operating wind and solarof 527.9 MW, comprising 471.65 MW of wind and 56.25 MW of solar assets. The Company has also signed a PPA with MSEDCL for a 200-MW solar project. Both deals see the Company's grossjump25 % to 12.8 GW from 10.2 GW at the beginning of 2022. The acquired 527.9 MW of operating wind and solar projects is spread across eight Indian states. Theenterprise value of these agreements is around ? 30 billion (US$ 388 million) 1 and is expected to generate full-year FY23 EBITDA of ...