ReNew adds over 700 MW taking total portfolio to ~12.8 GW

GURUGRAM, India, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ReNew Power (ReNew or the Company) (NASDAQ: RNW) (NASDAQ: ...

 ReNew Power ("ReNew" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RNW) (NASDAQ: RNWWW), India's leading ReNewable energy company, today announced it has signed definitive agreements to acquire an operating wind and solar portfolio of 527.9 MW, comprising 471.65 MW of wind and 56.25 MW of solar assets. The Company has also signed a PPA with MSEDCL for a 200-MW solar project. Both deals see the Company's gross total portfolio jump over 25 % to 12.8 GW from 10.2 GW at the beginning of 2022.   The acquired 527.9 MW of operating wind and solar projects is spread across eight Indian states. The total enterprise value of these agreements is around ? 30 billion (US$ 388 million) 1 and is expected to generate full-year FY23 EBITDA of ...
ReNew will be at the heart of this growth in clean energy that will support India's crucial fight against climate change,' Sumant added. 1  1 US$ = â¹ 77.63; subject to final closing adjustments 2  ...

The total enterprise value of these agreements is around 30 billion and is expected to generate full-year FY23 EBITDA of about 3.95-4.24 billion ...
