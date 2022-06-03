Kiya.ai launches India's first-ever Banking Metaverse - Kiyaverse (Di venerdì 3 giugno 2022) MUMBAI, India, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/
ever imagine being able to visit the bank branch virtually (without leaving home) or conveniently discussing investment plans with an advisor? Well, the day is not far when individuals will be able to transact, access Banking information and avail various Banking products from the comfort of one's home. Kiya.ai - one of the most innovative digital solutions providers serving financial institutions and governments globally, today announced the launch of India's first-ever Banking Metaverse – Kiyaverse. Kiyaverse pioneers use cases of merging real-world Banking with Metaverse Banking through an ...Leggi su iltempo
