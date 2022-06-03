Divise personalizzate: come può procurarsele la squadra ...Sony presenta tre obiettivi grandangolari APS-CDiablo Immortal disponibile per il download su dispositivi iOS e ...Dragon Age: Dreadwolf - Rivelato il prossimo capitolo della serie ...The Sims 4 svela il Game Pack Lupi Mannari, disponibile dal 16 giugnoEA - nuovo sistema di gioco FieldSENSE debutta su Madden NFL 23Guerra Ucraina : da Londra lanciamissili M270Napoli : ucciso 38enne ai domiciliariAmber Heard ha diffamato Johnny Depp : risarcimento di 10,4 milioni ...Topnegozi il sito italiano di cashback e codici sconto che ti fa ...Ultime Blog

Kiya ai launches India' s first-ever Banking Metaverse - Kiyaverse

Kiya launches
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a iltempo©
MUMBAI, India, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ever imagine being able to visit the bank branch virtually ...

zazoom
Commenta
Kiya.ai launches India's first-ever Banking Metaverse - Kiyaverse (Di venerdì 3 giugno 2022) MUMBAI, India, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/

ever imagine being able to visit the bank branch virtually (without leaving home) or conveniently discussing investment plans with an advisor? Well, the day is not far when individuals will be able to transact, access Banking information and avail various Banking products from the comfort of one's home. Kiya.ai - one of the most innovative digital solutions providers serving financial institutions and governments globally, today announced the launch of India's first-ever Banking MetaverseKiyaverse. Kiyaverse pioneers use cases of merging real-world Banking with Metaverse Banking through an ...
Leggi su iltempo
Advertising

Kiya.ai launches India's first-ever Banking Metaverse - Kiyaverse

Well, the day is not far when individuals will be able to transact, access banking information and avail various banking products from the comfort of one's home. Kiya.ai - one of the most innovative ...

Kiya.ai launches Banking Metaverse – Kiyaverse

Ever imagine being able to visit your bank branch virtually (without leaving your home) or conveniently discussing investment plans with an advisor Well, the day is not far when you will be ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Kiya launches
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Kiya launches Kiya launches India first ever