Congratulations to Agillic client Matas on its Danish Digital Award wins (Di venerdì 3 giugno 2022) Press release, Copenhagen, 03 June 2022 At the Danish Digital Awards 2022, Agillic client Matas won Awards in the “Marketing Automation”, “Commerce”, and “Customer Experience” categories. This represents yet another recognition of Matas' innovation and dedication to Digital marketing excellence. At last night's Awards show, Matas won gold in both “Marketing Automation” and “Commerce”, as well as silver in the “Customer Experience” category. Just last month, Agillic clients AO Johansen and Matas were Awarded first and second place, respectively, at Dansk Erhverv's eCommerce Awards in the “Omnichannel” category. This ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Agillic congratulates clients AO Johansen and Matas on their 'Best Omnichannel Company' awards...proud to be the platform supporting their strategy and personalisation efforts.' Congratulations to ... please contact Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S +45 3078 4200 emre.gursoy@agillic.com About ...
The list is out: Agillic congratulates the 'Best omnichannel company' nominees at the Danish Chamber of Commerce's 'E - commerce 2022' award' Congratulations and the best of luck to BabySam, Bog & Idé, Bolia, Brødrene AO Johansen, ... For further information, please contact Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S +45 3078 4200 emre.gursoy@...
Congratulations to Agillic client Matas on its Danish Digital Award winsPress release, Copenhagen, 03 June 2022 At the Danish Digital Awards 2022, Agillic client Matas won awards in the “Marketing Automation”, “Commerce”, and “Customer Experience” categories. This ...
Agillic congratulates clients AO Johansen and Matas on their ‘Best Omnichannel Company’ awardsThe omnichannel category of Dansk Erhverv’s e-commerce awards names three organisations as pioneers on the frontier of omnichannel customer experience. This year, both the first and second place ...
