CapitaLand Investment commits to Net Zero by 2050 (Di venerdì 3 giugno 2022) Achieves cumulative utilities cost avoidance of S$320 million through reduction in carbon emissions, energy and water intensities SINGAPORE, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/
CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) has elevated its commitment to sustainability by aiming to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2050. To realise this commitment, CLI aims to reduce its absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 46%, up from 28%, by 2030 from a 2019 base year. These new targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are validated by the Science Based Targets initiative1 (SBTi) to limit global warming to 1.5°C, in accordance with the goals of the Paris Agreement2. CapitaLand is one of the few Singapore-based companies to have SBTi-approved carbon targets aligned to the 1.5°C scenario for its extensive global ...Leggi su iltempo
Faith Connexion lancia il suo progetto blockchain: FTRB... Oracles Investment Group, Origin Ventures, Seed Thrift Ventures, SL2 Capital, Stakez Capital, Synapse Ventures, The Luxury Fund Management, TyreGate Capital e Utopian Capitaland Yellow Octopus ...
Firestoke Announce $2.2m Seed Funding Round Led by Hiro Capital to Publish Joyful Indie Games for a Global AudienceFirestoke, the indie game publisher founded by serial games industry entrepreneur Paul Farley in 2021 today announced its $2.2m/£1.7m/21m kr Seed Funding round. The investment was led by Hiro Capital ...
