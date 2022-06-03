Sony presenta tre obiettivi grandangolari APS-CDiablo Immortal disponibile per il download su dispositivi iOS e ...Dragon Age: Dreadwolf - Rivelato il prossimo capitolo della serie ...The Sims 4 svela il Game Pack Lupi Mannari, disponibile dal 16 giugnoEA - nuovo sistema di gioco FieldSENSE debutta su Madden NFL 23Guerra Ucraina : da Londra lanciamissili M270Napoli : ucciso 38enne ai domiciliariAmber Heard ha diffamato Johnny Depp : risarcimento di 10,4 milioni ...Topnegozi il sito italiano di cashback e codici sconto che ti fa ...NZXT presenta le nuove schede madri ATX N7 Z690 e N5 Z690Ultime Blog

CapitaLand Investment commits to Net Zero by 2050 (Di venerdì 3 giugno 2022) Achieves cumulative utilities cost avoidance of S$320 million through reduction in carbon emissions, energy and water intensities SINGAPORE, June 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/

CapitaLand Investment Limited (CLI) has elevated its commitment to sustainability by aiming to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2050. To realise this commitment, CLI aims to reduce its absolute scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 46%, up from 28%, by 2030 from a 2019 base year. These new targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions are validated by the Science Based Targets initiative1 (SBTi) to limit global warming to 1.5°C, in accordance with the goals of the Paris Agreement2.  CapitaLand is one of the few Singapore-based companies to have SBTi-approved carbon targets aligned to the 1.5°C scenario for its extensive global ...
