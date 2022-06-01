VisionNav Showcases Autonomous Forklifts at LOGIMAT 2022 (Di mercoledì 1 giugno 2022) - STUTTGART, Germany, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Automatic intralogistics is often riddled with challenges such as efficiency maximalisation, scenario adaption, and multi-device collaboration. VisionNav is excited to demonstrate how its Autonomous Forklifts can solve the above-mentioned issues at LOGIMAT2022. "This time we focused on 2 main issues – efficient multi-vehicle collaboration and material handling in confined scenarios." said Jason Zhang, Head of Sales Europe. The 2 VisionNav AGVs on show are VNP15, a counterbalance stacker, and VNSL14, a slim-type pallet stacker. Equipped with proprietary positioning, sensing, and control technologies, the robots excel in performing high-precision, high-efficiency logistics operations and have attracted a lot of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Automatic intralogistics is often riddled with challenges such as efficiency maximalisation, scenario adaption, and multi-device collaboration. VisionNav is excited to demonstrate how its Autonomous Forklifts can solve the above-mentioned issues at LOGIMAT2022. "This time we focused on 2 main issues – efficient multi-vehicle collaboration and material handling in confined scenarios." said Jason Zhang, Head of Sales Europe. The 2 VisionNav AGVs on show are VNP15, a counterbalance stacker, and VNSL14, a slim-type pallet stacker. Equipped with proprietary positioning, sensing, and control technologies, the robots excel in performing high-precision, high-efficiency logistics operations and have attracted a lot of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
VisionNav Showcases Autonomous Forklifts at LOGIMAT 2022VisionNav also showcases the narrow-aisle VNSL14 that combines the high lifting capacity of a forklift and the flexibility of an AMR. The VNSL14 has a rated load capacity of 1400kg, standard lifting ...
VisionNav ShowcasesSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : VisionNav Showcases