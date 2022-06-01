Seasoned Aviation Sales and Marketing Executive Joins Aero Design Labs as Chief Commercial Officer (Di mercoledì 1 giugno 2022) - DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Aero Design Labs (ADL) is pleased to announce that Chris Jones has joined its' leadership team as Chief Commercial Officer, effective June 1st. Reporting to Jeff Martin, President and Chief Executive Officer, Jones will be responsible for all customer engagements, driving the business forward on a global scale as the company transitions to its next exciting phase. On joining ADL, Jones said "I am joining ADL at an exciting time as we bring our FAA approved products to market. I am looking forward to showcasing the Aerodynamic enhancements that ADL has developed for today's in-service aircraft, at a time when fuel prices are volatile and pressure mounts for ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
