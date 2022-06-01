Pulpex and Corporate Partners Join Forces to Envision the Future of Sustainable Packaging (Di mercoledì 1 giugno 2022) - LONDON, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Having Joined together with Pulpex, some of the world's largest consumer packaged goods companies (CPGs) are now harnessing the power of collaboration to develop a widely recyclable and renewable paper bottle. Diageo, Unilever, PepsiCo, GSK Consumer Healthcare, Castrol, The Estée Lauder Companies and Kraft Heinz are each designing and testing Pulpex paper bottles for select brands within their portfolios. "These companies have come together in a remarkable and powerful Partnership to innovate in Sustainable Packaging," said Scott Winston, Pulpex CEO. "Our united efforts in developing paper Packaging solutions will help each company meet their sustainability goals." Ahead of World Environment Day (5 June),
Diageo, Unilever, PepsiCo, GSK Consumer Healthcare, Castrol, The Estée Lauder Companies and Kraft Heinz are each designing and testing Pulpex paper bottles for select brands within their portfolios.
