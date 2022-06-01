PODA Announces Filing of Information Circular for Special Meeting

Frogger and the Rumbling Ruins in arrivo il 3 giugnoSONIC FRONTIERS: TRAILER UFFICIALEVolvo ed Epic Games portano la visualizzazione fotorealistica nelle ...Hisense: una settimana ricca di sorpreseSfregiate con acido a Napoli : fermata la ziaGuerra Ucraina : In Russia sono in corso esercitazioni nucleariEvercade EXP - Announcement TrailerNintendo @ Fuorisalone 2022 - A casa ovunqueJURASSIC WORLD: IL DOMINIO I PRODOTTI PER AVVENTURE GIURASSICHEEA Sports F1 22 ridefinisce il weekend di garaUltime Blog

PODA HOLDINGS, INC. ("PODA" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) ?(FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated May 13, 2022 in respect of the proposed sale of all or substantially all of the Company's assets to Altria Client Services LLC ("ALCS"), a subsidiary of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO), it has filed a management Information ?Circular (the "Circular") in connection with ?the upcoming Meeting of the holders of the Company's shares (the "Shareholders") called for June 22, 2022 ??(the "Meeting"). The Circular is available on the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com well ...
