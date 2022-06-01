PODA Announces Filing of Information Circular for Special Meeting (Di mercoledì 1 giugno 2022) ?VANCOUVER, BC, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
PODA HOLDINGS, INC. ("PODA" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) ?(FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release dated May 13, 2022 in respect of the proposed sale of all or substantially all of the Company's assets to Altria Client Services LLC ("ALCS"), a subsidiary of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO), it has filed a management Information ?Circular (the "Circular") in connection with ?the upcoming Meeting of the holders of the Company's shares (the "Shareholders") called for June 22, 2022 ??(the "Meeting"). The Circular is available on the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com well ...Leggi su iltempo
PODA Announces Multiparty Sale of Intellectual Property Assets for US$100.5 Million... Stifel is acting as financial advisor to PODA, and DLA Piper (Canada) LLP and DLA Piper LLP are acting as PODA's Canadian and United States legal counsel. Farris LLP is acting as the Owner's ...
