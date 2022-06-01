nShift launches Webshipper in the Netherlands and Belgium for greater delivery speed and choice (Di mercoledì 1 giugno 2022) - The launch will enable small and medium-sized online shops to deliver better customer service and build loyalty with an off-the-shelf solution - E-commerce shipping platform offers deep integrations with leading online stores and marketplaces, and choice of hundreds of carriers TILBURG, Netherlands, June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
nShift, the global leader in parcel delivery management, today announces the addition of Webshipper, a leading SaaS-based shipping platform for e-commerce, to its services in the Netherlands and Belgium. This will enable small and medium-sized online retailers to quickly and easily connect their webshop or marketplace to hundreds of carriers and ship products worldwide, with no need for coding skills or experience. By automating their ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
