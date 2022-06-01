CytoSorbents Partners with Nikkiso to Distribute the PureADJUST Hemoperfusion Blood Pump and Supplies in 14 Countries (Di mercoledì 1 giugno 2022) Stand-alone Blood Pump Business Model is expected to Enable Expanded Use and Increased Adoption of CytoSorb® PRINCETON, N.J., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/
CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO), a leader in the treatment of life-threatening conditions in the intensive care unit and cardiac surgery using Blood purification via its proprietary polymer adsorption technology, today announced that following a successful pilot program in three Countries, the Company has signed an expanded non-exclusive agreement with Nikkiso Europe GmbH (Nikkiso) to Distribute their PureADJUST stand-alone Hemoperfusion Pump and accessories in a total of 14 Countries. In addition to ...Leggi su iltempo
CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO), a leader in the treatment of life-threatening conditions in the intensive care unit and cardiac surgery using Blood purification via its proprietary polymer adsorption technology, today announced that following a successful pilot program in three Countries, the Company has signed an expanded non-exclusive agreement with Nikkiso Europe GmbH (Nikkiso) to Distribute their PureADJUST stand-alone Hemoperfusion Pump and accessories in a total of 14 Countries. In addition to ...Leggi su iltempo
Advertising
CytoSorbents Partners with Nikkiso to Distribute the PureADJUST Hemoperfusion Blood Pump and Supplies in 14 CountriesPRINCETON, N.J., June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CytoSorbents Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSO), a leader in the treatment of life-threatening conditions in the intensive care unit and cardiac surgery using blo ...
Insider Buying: Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) COO Buys 5,000 Shares of StockCOO Vincent Capponi purchased 5,000 shares of Cytosorbents stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $10,150.00.
CytoSorbents PartnersSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : CytoSorbents Partners