WWE: Il Judgment Day finisce al tappeto, che serata per Styles, Balor e Morgan (Di martedì 31 maggio 2022) Una serata molto felice per il trio delle meraviglie formato da AJ Styles, Finn Balor e Liv Morgan. Quest’ultima ha iniziato sconfiggendo Rhea Ripley in una battaglia di dieci minuti. A seguire gli altri due atleti hanno superato la forza di Priest, intervenuto per dare un assist alla Ripley. I tre hanno concluso il segmento unendosi nel Two Sweet. Il confronto finale Statement made. @AJStylesOrg @FinnBalor @YaOnlyLivvOnce #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/V6b8IUhqkt— WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2022 Il match annunciato The team of @AJStylesOrg, @YaOnlyLivvOnce & @FinnBalor take on #TheJudgmentDay THIS SUNDAY at #HIAC! pic.twitter.com/iMXSfpNL8d— WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2022 Leggi su zonawrestling
