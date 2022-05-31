WWE | Il Judgment Day finisce al tappeto | che serata per Styles | Balor e Morgan

(Di martedì 31 maggio 2022) Unamolto felice per il trio delle meraviglie formato da AJ, Finne Liv. Quest’ultima ha iniziato sconfiggendo Rhea Ripley in una battaglia di dieci minuti. A seguire gli altri due atleti hanno superato la forza di Priest, intervenuto per dare un assist alla Ripley. I tre hanno concluso il segmento unendosi nel Two Sweet. Il confronto finale Statement made. @AJOrg @Finn@YaOnlyLivvOnce #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/V6b8IUhqkt— WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2022 Il match annunciato The team of @AJOrg, @YaOnlyLivvOnce & @Finntake on #TheDay THIS SUNDAY at #HIAC! pic.twitter.com/iMXSfpNL8d— WWE (@WWE) May 31, 2022

Pubblicità

SpazioWrestling : WWE: Edge stavolta punta ad Asuka come nuovo membro del Judgment Day *FOTO* #WWE #Asuka #Edge #JudgmentDay - ACGWWE : RT @WWEItalia: ?? @WWERollins attacca a sorpresa @CodyRhodes. ?? @SuperKingofBros cerca la sua vendetta contro la Bloodline. ?? I 'The Judgmen… - WWEItalia : ?? @WWERollins attacca a sorpresa @CodyRhodes. ?? @SuperKingofBros cerca la sua vendetta contro la Bloodline. ?? I 'Th… - SpazioWrestling : WWE: Ancora un nuovo nome per la Judgment Day *FOTO* #WWE -

... La Saga degli Skywalker " 47,99 anziché 59,99 Ghostwire Tokyo " 34,99 anziché 69,992K22 " 52,...99 anziché 29,99 Little Nightmares: Complete Edition " 7,49 anziché 29,99" 17,99 anziché ...... rivelandosi nientemeno che Rhea Ripley! L'ex NXT Women's Champion si è dunque aggiunta a... Laha poi annunciato che Charlotte Flair ha riportato un infortunio al braccio e che dovrà ...Just in case you thought all those "Too Sweet" hand signs being thrown up by AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan were meaningless, the trio now have their first match, against The Judgment Day at ...Coming into this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw, there were just four matches booked for the Hell in a Cell pay-per-view (PPV) scheduled for this coming Sun., June 5, 2022, at the Allstate Arena ...