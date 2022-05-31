UAE based DAMAC Group acquires luxury Swiss jewellery brand | de GRISOGONO

(Di martedì 31 maggio 2022) -to enhance the jeweller's global distribution network and development -'s Safa One debecomes first major real estate development launch since acquisition DUBAI, UAE, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/Dubai'shas purchased celebrated, de. The, which filed for bankruptcy early 2020, was identified by Hussain Sajwani, Founder and Chairman of the, who became the top bidder amongst several others bidding for the acquisition. Most known for its 'Creation I' necklace, which featured the largest D flawless diamond in the world and fetched a staggering $33.7 million at an auction in 2017, ...

Pubblicità

DUBAI,and MIAMI, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - -DAMAC Properties has announced that it has won the US $120 million bid to acquire land in the upscale Miami neighbourhood of Surfside. The Dubai -developer plans to build an ultra - ...... Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America,on region. The Asia Pacific ...Indonesia Thailand Philippines Vietnam Rest of ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa...Avisa Smart Hospitals, an India-based healthtech company that focuses on revolutionizing ... a senior official from the Ministry of Health of Northern Emirates in UAE, has come on board as a Director ...Bahrain-based investment firm GFH Financial Group has made its secondary listing debut on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) to boost its liquidity and expand investor base. The company started ...