Leggi su iltempo

(Di martedì 31 maggio 2022), Germany, May 31,/PRNewswire/, showcased innovative automation and green energy products from its twoautomationandat Booth B38/3, Hall 11. "We hope to leverage thefor more in-depth exchanges with partners and customers from thecommunity", said Diego Fu, Vice President ofGroup and President of. "I have fully committedto helping verticalto transform and reduce carbon dioxide emission through our ...