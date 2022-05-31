(Di martedì 31 maggio 2022) - Cardiovascular data presented at EuroPCR 2022 demonstrates successfulperformance during a TAVR procedure with no complications. CAESAREA, Israel, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/Ltd., a cardiovascularstartup, announced today-in-(FIH)demonstrating the safety, feasibility, and performance of the CAPTIS. CAPTIS is a next-generation,that reduces risk of stroke and other complications during left-heart procedures whenparticles are released into the ...

Pubblicità

Ran Kornowski, Director of the Cardiology Center, RabinCenter at the EuroPCR 2022 conference in May CAESAREA, Israel, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - -Ltd., a cardiovascular ...Ran Kornowski, Director of the Cardiology Center, RabinCenter at the EuroPCR 2022 conference in May CAESAREA, Israel, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - -Ltd., a cardiovascular ...Cardiovascular data presented at EuroPCR 2022 demonstrates successful device performance during a TAVR procedure with no complications. CAESAREA, Israel, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Filterlex Medical ...The survey of Americans ages 65+ provides insights about... at 08:55 Filterlex Medical Announces Positive Results from A First-In-Human Study for the CAPTIS® Full-Body Embolic Protection Device ...