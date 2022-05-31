Filterlex Medical Announces Positive Results from A First-In-Human Study for the CAPTIS® Full-Body Embolic Protection Device (Di martedì 31 maggio 2022) - Cardiovascular data presented at EuroPCR 2022 demonstrates successful Device performance during a TAVR procedure with no complications. CAESAREA, Israel, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Filterlex Medical Ltd., a cardiovascular Medical Device startup, announced today Results from a First-in-Human (FIH) Study demonstrating the safety, feasibility, and performance of the CAPTIS Device. CAPTIS is a next-generation, Full-Body Embolic Protection Device that reduces risk of stroke and other complications during left-heart procedures when Embolic particles are released into the ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Beyond Doctors & Drugs: New Virgin Pulse Survey Reveals Seniors Want Health Plans to Support More Than Medical CareThe survey of Americans ages 65+ provides insights about... at 08:55
