TOUR DE FRANCE 2022: NUOVA MODALITÀ DI GIOCO COMPETITIVAMario Kart 8 Deluxe Seasonal Circuit Italy al via la prima tappa GIANTS SOFTWARE ANNUNCIA FARMCON 22Teufel un’estate a ritmo di musicaWonder Boy Collection Recensione PlaystationMi sono scusata! Sara Pinna e l'offesa al bimbo calabreseCovid-19 : Stop green pass per entrare in ItaliaTest d'inglese online, dove farlo e perché è importanteGuerra : combattere per difesa democrazia, 9 mld per ricostruzione ...Gazprom ferma forniture gas a OlandaUltime Blog

Filterlex Medical Announces Positive Results from A First-In-Human Study for the CAPTIS® Full-Body Embolic Protection Device

Filterlex Medical
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©
- Cardiovascular data presented at EuroPCR 2022 demonstrates successful Device performance during a ...

zazoom
Commenta
Filterlex Medical Announces Positive Results from A First-In-Human Study for the CAPTIS® Full-Body Embolic Protection Device (Di martedì 31 maggio 2022) - Cardiovascular data presented at EuroPCR 2022 demonstrates successful Device performance during a TAVR procedure with no complications.  CAESAREA, Israel, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Filterlex Medical Ltd., a cardiovascular Medical Device startup, announced today Results from a First-in-Human (FIH) Study demonstrating the safety, feasibility, and performance of the CAPTIS Device. CAPTIS is a next-generation, Full-Body Embolic Protection Device that reduces risk of stroke and other complications during left-heart procedures when Embolic particles are released into the ...
Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Pubblicità

Filterlex Medical Successfully Completes First - In - Human Study for CAPTIS® Full - Body Embolic Protection Device

Ran Kornowski, Director of the Cardiology Center, Rabin Medical Center at the EuroPCR 2022 conference in May CAESAREA, Israel, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Filterlex Medical Ltd., a cardiovascular ...

Filterlex Medical Successfully Completes First - In - Human Study for CAPTIS® Full - Body Embolic Protection Device

Ran Kornowski, Director of the Cardiology Center, Rabin Medical Center at the EuroPCR 2022 conference in May CAESAREA, Israel, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - - Filterlex Medical Ltd., a cardiovascular ...

Filterlex Medical Announces Positive Results from A First-In-Human Study for the CAPTIS® Full-Body Embolic Protection De

Cardiovascular data presented at EuroPCR 2022 demonstrates successful device performance during a TAVR procedure with no complications. CAESAREA, Israel, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Filterlex Medical ...

Beyond Doctors & Drugs: New Virgin Pulse Survey Reveals Seniors Want Health Plans to Support More Than Medical Care

The survey of Americans ages 65+ provides insights about... at 08:55 Filterlex Medical Announces Positive Results from A First-In-Human Study for the CAPTIS® Full-Body Embolic Protection Device ...
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Filterlex Medical
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : Filterlex Medical Filterlex Medical Announces Positive Results