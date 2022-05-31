ETNA™ DEVICE FROM THE LEADING DIGITAL HEALTH & AI COMPANY INNODEM NEUROSCIENCES RECEIVES FDA "BREAKTHROUGH" DESIGNATION FOR MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS (Di martedì 31 maggio 2022) MONTREAL, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/
INNODEM NEUROSCIENCES, a LEADING provider of innovation and technology for the convergence of NEUROSCIENCES, DIGITAL HEALTH, pharmaceutical and artificial intelligence, is proud to announce that its novel mobile eye tracking technology for people living with MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS has been granted "BREAKTHROUGH DEVICE" DESIGNATION by the U.S. Food &; Drug Administration. The proposed indication of use includes: "The Eye-Tracking Neurological Assessment for MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS (ETNA™ for MS) is intended to record eye movements for use in estimating disease severity in MULTIPLE ...Leggi su iltempo
