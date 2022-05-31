Teufel un’estate a ritmo di musicaWonder Boy Collection Recensione PlaystationMi sono scusata! Sara Pinna e l'offesa al bimbo calabreseCovid-19 : Stop green pass per entrare in ItaliaTest d'inglese online, dove farlo e perché è importanteGuerra : combattere per difesa democrazia, 9 mld per ricostruzione ...Gazprom ferma forniture gas a OlandaCapelli Secchi e Sfibrati, Cause e Rimedi NaturaliE-commerce, lo shopping comodo da casa: quali sono i veri vantaggi? Xiaomi le Smart TV con Fire TV integrataUltime Blog

ETNA™ DEVICE FROM THE LEADING DIGITAL HEALTH & AI COMPANY INNODEM NEUROSCIENCES RECEIVES FDA BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION FOR MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

ETNA™ DEVICE
Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a iltempo©
MONTREAL, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INNODEM NEUROSCIENCES, a LEADING provider of innovation and ...

zazoom
Commenta
ETNA™ DEVICE FROM THE LEADING DIGITAL HEALTH & AI COMPANY INNODEM NEUROSCIENCES RECEIVES FDA "BREAKTHROUGH" DESIGNATION FOR MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS (Di martedì 31 maggio 2022) MONTREAL, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/

INNODEM NEUROSCIENCES, a LEADING provider of innovation and technology for the convergence of NEUROSCIENCES, DIGITAL HEALTH, pharmaceutical and artificial intelligence, is proud to announce that its novel mobile eye tracking technology for people living with MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS has been granted "BREAKTHROUGH DEVICE" DESIGNATION by the U.S. Food &; Drug Administration. The proposed indication of use includes: "The Eye-Tracking Neurological Assessment for MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS (ETNA™ for MS) is intended to record eye movements for use in estimating disease severity in MULTIPLE ...
Leggi su iltempo
Pubblicità
Segui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : ETNA™ DEVICE
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.
zazoom
Zazoom Social News -
Cerca Tag : ETNA™ DEVICE ETNA™ DEVICE FROM LEADING DIGITAL