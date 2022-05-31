Energica Unveils `Experia' - The All-New | Fully Electric Motorcycle That Gives the Ultimate Long-Distance Riding Experience

(Di martedì 31 maggio 2022) The Experia Green Tourer CrossoverProvides Performance, Comfort, Styling and Features of a Traditional Sport-Touring Bike with theest Range of AnyMODENA, Italy and NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/PRNewswire –Motor Company S.p.A., a subsidiary of Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) and a pioneering Italian manufacturer and distributor of high-performance, 100% battery-powered, highly stylizeds, today announced the launch of its newestin the company's line-up, theExperia. Experia, a Green Tourer, delivers on the company's vision of comfort and endurance and is the most nimble and maneuverable machine ...

Energica, known for its sport-inspired electric motorcycles that offer all three levels of charging speeds, has just unveiled its newest model known as the Energica Experia Green Tourer. The ...Built from the ground up on a new platform with a new frame, steering, fairing and more, Experia offers an exciting riding experience no matter where your route takes you, with the thrills of a ...