Energica Unveils `Experia' - The All-New, Fully Electric Motorcycle That Gives the Ultimate Long-Distance Riding Experience (Di martedì 31 maggio 2022) The Experia Green Tourer Crossover Electric Motorcycle Provides Performance, Comfort, Styling and Features of a Traditional Sport-Touring Bike with the Longest Range of Any Electric Motorcycle MODENA, Italy and NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/
PRNewswire – Energica Motor Company S.p.A., a subsidiary of Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) and a pioneering Italian manufacturer and distributor of high-performance, 100% battery-powered, highly stylized Electric Motorcycles, today announced the launch of its newest Electric Motorcycle in the company's line-up, the Energica Experia. Experia, a Green Tourer, delivers on the company's vision of comfort and endurance and is the most nimble and maneuverable machine ...Leggi su iltempo
PRNewswire – Energica Motor Company S.p.A., a subsidiary of Ideanomics (NASDAQ: IDEX) and a pioneering Italian manufacturer and distributor of high-performance, 100% battery-powered, highly stylized Electric Motorcycles, today announced the launch of its newest Electric Motorcycle in the company's line-up, the Energica Experia. Experia, a Green Tourer, delivers on the company's vision of comfort and endurance and is the most nimble and maneuverable machine ...Leggi su iltempo
Energica unveils Experia electric motorcycle, its new long range ‘Green Tourer’, fast charging includedEnergica, known for its sport-inspired electric motorcycles that offer all three levels of charging speeds, has just unveiled its newest model known as the Energica Experia Green Tourer. The ...
Energica Unveils `Experia´ - The All-New, Fully Electric Motorcycle That Gives the Ultimate Long-Distance Riding ExperienceBuilt from the ground up on a new platform with a new frame, steering, fairing and more, Experia offers an exciting riding experience no matter where your route takes you, with the thrills of a ...
Energica UnveilsSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Energica Unveils