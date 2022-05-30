Infosys and Roland-Garros Launch Digital Innovations to Bring Alive the Tournament's Legacy, While Equipping Future Generations Through a New STEM Initiative (Di lunedì 30 maggio 2022) PARIS, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation Digital services and consulting, and the French Tennis Federation (FFT) have today revealed the latest Innovations that will usher in a new era of technology-driven sports viewing and fan engagement. The two organizations are kickstarting their five-year extended partnership Through a range of 3D, AR, VR and AI powered experiences. Beyond the court, the partnership will also deliver a new STEM1 Initiative that leverages tennis as a platform to educate and inspire young people about the impact of science and technology in sport. The Innovations are designed to engage, inspire, and immerse audiences by using technology in ways that will enhance the viewer ...Leggi su iltempo
Infosys and Roland-Garros Launch Digital Innovations to Bring Alive the Tournament's Legacy - While Equipping Future Generations Through a New STEM Initiative
