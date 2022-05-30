Fear The Walking Dead: Alycia Debnam-Carey lascia la serie dopo sette stagioni (Di lunedì 30 maggio 2022) Alycia Debnam-Carey saluta gli spettatori di Fear The Walking Dead per dedicarsi a una nuova avventura come protagonista della serie Hulu Saint X. Alycia Debnam-Carey ha detto addio alla serie AMC Fear the Walking Dead dopo sette stagioni. La sua ultima apparizione nell'episodio intitolato "Amina". L'attrice era presente nel cast della serie fin dal suo esordio nel ruolo di Alicia Clark. L'uscita di Alycia Debnam-Carey da Fear the Walking Dead segue l'annuncio del suo ingresso nella ...Leggi su movieplayer
