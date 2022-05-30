BLUETTI EP500Pro Solar Generator Adopted LiFePO4 Battery For Longer Lifespan (Di lunedì 30 maggio 2022) BERLIN, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/
BLUETTI firstly launched EP500Pro on the crowdfunding website kickstarter.com in March 2021 and raised over 4 million pounds. Finally, this power beast is about to hit the shelf in EUROPE. Equipped with a monstrous 3000W pure sine wave AC inverter and a 5100Wh capacity, the BLUETTI EP500Pro can provide backup power whenever the outage occurs or when the wall outlets are far from reach. Before purchasing a Solar Generator, the Battery chemistry should be the first priority to consider without a doubt. As all the new products BLUETTI has released in recent years, EP500Pro features the innovative LiFePO4 Battery cells, making it stand out among a wide range of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
BLUETTI Unveils 350W Solar Panel With 23.4% EfficiencyHowever, it obviously works best when pairing with BLUETTI's own power stations like AC200P/AC200MAX/AC300/AC300/EP500/EP500PRO/EB240/EB150. In case you're looking for other power stations or solar ...
