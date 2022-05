Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Center to begin phase 1 2 trial of game-changing multiple sclerosis treatment

Leggi su liberoquotidiano

(Di lunedì 30 maggio 2022) - ADSCC, the GCC's leading research, will recruit and enrol 45 patients in the one-year clinical study to test the pioneering Extracorporeal Photopheresis technology DUBAI, UAE, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/Abu(ADSCC), a leading research institute in Abu, willa ground-breaking clinicalto help treat. Thecell research hub willthe recruitment and enrolment of 45 patients in the1/2 study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a pioneering new technology, Extracorporeal Photopheresis (ECP), which will be used in theof...