The First Lady 1X07: trama, anticipazioni, promo, spoiler, streaming (Di domenica 29 maggio 2022) L’episodio di The First Lady 1X07 va in onda sulla Showtime domenica 29 maggio 2022. Ecco di seguito trama, promo, anticipazioni e streaming. ATTENZIONE: l’articolo contiene spoiler. DOVE VEDERE GLI EPISODI DI #THEFirstLady The First Lady 1X07: cast e storia La serie racconta la leadership americana e tre dei più celebri Presidenti attraverso le storie delle loro First Lady. Esplorando tutto, dai loro viaggi a Washington, alla vita familiare e ai contributi politici che hanno cambiato il mondo, l’impatto delle donne della Casa Bianca è sempre più decisivo. Nel cast straordinario troviamo: Viola Davis è Michelle Obama, ... Leggi su cubemagazine (Di domenica 29 maggio 2022) L’episodio di Theva in onda sulla Showtime domenica 29 maggio 2022. Ecco di seguito. ATTENZIONE: l’articolo contiene. DOVE VEDERE GLI EPISODI DI #THEThe: cast e storia La serie racconta la leadership americana e tre dei più celebri Presidenti attraverso le storie delle loro. Esplorando tutto, dai loro viaggi a Washington, alla vita familiare e ai contributi politici che hanno cambiato il mondo, l’impatto delle donne della Casa Bianca è sempre più decisivo. Nel cast straordinario troviamo: Viola Davis è Michelle Obama, ...

Advertising

giroditalia : ?? @AlessandroCovi (@TeamEmiratesUAE) transits first at the KOM of the Pordoi Pass, the prestigious Cima Coppi. ??… - IFTVofficial : Nicolo Zaniolo is the FIRST Italian to score in a European club FINAL since Pippo Inzaghi in 2007 ?????? - nyx_bv : THE FIRST TIME I LIKED MINGHAO IN 2017, HE HAD A RED HAIR NOW, NAKITA KO SYA SA FYP KO AND RED HAIR NANAMAN SYA ANO… - DisBruna : RT @haloxserr: raga sto ripetendo il topic per inglese e ho scritto 'my favorite song is called defenceless' e dicendolo mi è venuto in men… - salvaacm : @TaraTyrol @supercouillon83 @Noche_the_first @Mjito08 @YaL01282146 @EpisDEmi Assume Bruno,bordel ?? -