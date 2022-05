Advertising

Zona_Wrestling : #WWE WWE: Madcap Moss potrebbe cambiare nome (un'altra volta) - -

Laha poi annunciato che Charlotte Flair ha riportato un infortunio al braccio e che dovrà restare per un tempo ancora indecifrato fuori dalle scene.Moss batte Happy Da alleati ad ...... la Bloodline continua a vincere e dominare in. Nel main event di WrestleMania Backlash 2022, ... Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair Single Match Vincitore:Moss vs Happy Corbin Six - man Tag ...Madcap Moss was working in NXT for the majority of his career until he was called up to the main roster. He was known as Riddick Moss at first and became ...Madcap Moss will return to WWE screens on next week's episode of SmackDown. The company officially announced the babyface's comeback on Friday's show - Moss had been kayfabe injured by Happy Corbin on ...