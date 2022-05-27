Italian pharmaceutical company Alfasigma launches diagnostic drug Lumeblue™ ahead of World Digestive Health on 29 May (Di venerdì 27 maggio 2022) - - WDHD 2022 is dedicated to raising awareness on colorectal cancer prevention - In Europe more than 519,820 new cases of colorectal cancer (CRC) were diagnosed in 2020 - Adenoma detection rate (ADR) is crucial in the prevention of CRC - Lumeblue™ outcomes from a phase III study showed increases in the absolute ADR rate of 8.5% BOLOGNA, Italy, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/
ahead of World Digestive Health 2022, Italian pharmaceutical group Alfasigma is proud to announce the launch of its new diagnostic drug Lumeblue™ (per-oral methylene blue). This latest innovation is part of the company's commitment to raising awareness on colorectal cancer (CRC), still the second leading cause of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
ahead of World Digestive Health 2022, Italian pharmaceutical group Alfasigma is proud to announce the launch of its new diagnostic drug Lumeblue™ (per-oral methylene blue). This latest innovation is part of the company's commitment to raising awareness on colorectal cancer (CRC), still the second leading cause of ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
salutegreen24 : (Adnkronos) - Fabrizio Greco, amministratore delegato di AbbVie Italia e chairman dello Iapg (Italian American Phar… -
OLON ANNOUNCES THE CREATION OF A MAJOR CENTER OF RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT IN ITALY, THAT WILL GIVE RISE TO AN INNOVATIVE GLOBAL R&D MODELWith a 10 - million investment, the Italian Group has announced the creation of a huge area dedicated entirely to research laboratories to be used to develop API (active pharmaceutical ingredients), ...
Fabrizio Greco (AbbVie Italia) nuovo Presidente Assobiotec - FederchimicaGreco, che attualmente ricopre anche la carica di Chairman dello IAPG, l'Italian American Pharmaceutical Group, in passato ha ricoperto il ruolo di Amministratore Delegato e General Manager ... Fabrizio Greco di AbbVie Italia nuovo Presidente Assobiotec-Federchimica PharmaStar
Italian pharmaceutical company Alfasigma launches diagnostic drug Lumeblue™ ahead of World Digestive Health on 29 MayAbout Alfasigma Privately owned, Alfasigma is an Italy-based multinational pharmaceutical company with a presence in over 90 countries through distributors and subsidiaries. The company employs a ...
Cision Portugal SA: Italian pharmaceutical company Alfasigma launches diagnostic drug Lumeblue ahead of World Digestive Health on 29 MayPrivately owned, Alfasigma is an Italy-based multinational pharmaceutical company with a presence in over 90 countries through distributors and subsidiaries. The company employs a workforce of around ...
Italian pharmaceuticalSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Italian pharmaceutical