Italian pharmaceutical company Alfasigma launches diagnostic drug Lumeblue™ ahead of World Digestive Health on 29 May

Italian pharmaceutical
- - WDHD 2022 is dedicated to raising awareness on colorectal cancer prevention - In Europe more than ...

Italian pharmaceutical company Alfasigma launches diagnostic drug Lumeblue™ ahead of World Digestive Health on 29 May (Di venerdì 27 maggio 2022) - - WDHD 2022 is dedicated to raising awareness on colorectal cancer prevention - In Europe more than 519,820 new cases of colorectal cancer (CRC) were diagnosed in 2020 - Adenoma detection rate (ADR) is crucial in the prevention of CRC - Lumeblue™ outcomes from a phase III study showed increases in the absolute ADR rate of 8.5% BOLOGNA, Italy, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/

ahead of World Digestive Health 2022, Italian pharmaceutical group Alfasigma is proud to announce the launch of its new diagnostic drug Lumeblue™ (per-oral methylene blue). This latest innovation is part of the company's commitment to raising awareness on colorectal cancer (CRC), still the second leading cause of ...
