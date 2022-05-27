Anne Hathaway Exudes Effortless Chic in LILYSILK During the 75th Cannes Film Festival

Leggi su iltempo

(Di venerdì 27 maggio 2022) - CS, France, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/, the world's leading silk brand with a mission to inspire people to live spectacular, sustainable lives, has been a fashion staple for, the Academy Award-winning actress,the. Ms.was captured by The Zoe Report sporting's Timeless Mei Silk Knit Polo when leaving Martinez Hotel with her husband on May 20the. Made from ultra-comfortable stretchy silk knit, this polo's sporty and figure-flattering silhouette offers laid-back style, particularly when paired with ...