Videojet and Loftware Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Labeling | Marking and Coding Automation

Leggi su iltempo

(Di giovedì 26 maggio 2022) Changes Paradigm for DrivingandDevices by Removing Reliance on Proprietary Printer/Software Combination CHICAGO and PORTSMOUTH, N.H., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/Technologies, a global leader inandsolutions, and, the global leader in Enterpriseand Artwork Management solutions, todayd ato change the paradigm for how companies automate printing across production lines, factories and warehouses. This collaboration focuses on extending's Spectrum Enterprisesolution toand. This will enable customers to drive all their printing ...