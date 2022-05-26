ROVENSA becomes global leader in BioSolutions through the integration of COSMOCEL (Di giovedì 26 maggio 2022) MADRID, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/
ROVENSA, a global leader of agricultural inputs for sustainable agriculture, today announces that it has agreed to integrate COSMOCEL, a leading player in specialty biostimulants and high-tech products for agriculture. The completion of the integration is subject to approval by the anti-trust authorities. Based in Monterrey, Mexico, COSMOCEL is a market-leading developer, manufacturer, and distributor of specialty biostimulant solutions with over 60 years of experience. COSMOCEL's portfolio of over 100 products spans biostimulants, biocontrol and adjuvants. COSMOCEL has more than 700 employees, 3 state of the art manufacturing facilities, 11 offices and 26 warehouses to serve its customers in more than 50 countries ...Leggi su iltempo
ROVENSA, a global leader of agricultural inputs for sustainable agriculture, today announces that it has agreed to integrate COSMOCEL, a leading player in specialty biostimulants and high-tech products for agriculture. The completion of the integration is subject to approval by the anti-trust authorities. Based in Monterrey, Mexico, COSMOCEL is a market-leading developer, manufacturer, and distributor of specialty biostimulant solutions with over 60 years of experience. COSMOCEL's portfolio of over 100 products spans biostimulants, biocontrol and adjuvants. COSMOCEL has more than 700 employees, 3 state of the art manufacturing facilities, 11 offices and 26 warehouses to serve its customers in more than 50 countries
ROVENSA becomes global leader in BioSolutions through the integration of COSMOCEL
MADRID, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ROVENSA, a global leader of agricultural inputs for sustainable agriculture, today announces that it has agreed to integrate COSMOCEL, a leading player in
