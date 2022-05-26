Corporate Venture Capital Sonae IM rebrands to Bright Pixel Capital (Di giovedì 26 maggio 2022) MAIA, Portugal, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Sonae IM, a leading Corporate Venture Capital company from the Sonae Group and a prominent European investor in Retail Technologies, Digital Infrastructure, Cybersecurity, and Emerging Technologies, is changing its brand to Bright Pixel Capital (www.brpx.com). The rebranding comes with a new tagline – 'Building a Brighter Future Together' – and the ambition to continue identifying unique and industry-changing opportunities. Bright Pixel Capital's new identity conveys modernity and agility while emphasizing its values of financial drive, and growth orientation. "The industries of Retail ...Leggi su iltempo
