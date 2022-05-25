Beats presenta la nuova edizione speciale dei Beats Studio Buds X ...NVIDIA: al COMPUTEX nuovi Studio Laptops, aggiornamenti e nuovi ...eero presenta eero Pro 6E ed 6+, i router Wi-Fi più veloci di sempreOBI WAN KENOBI: IN ARRIVO 2 ITEM ICONICILG: NUOVI MONITOR ULTRAGEAR ESPERIENZA DI GIOCO AI MASSIMI LIVELLIHisense presenta la divisione italiana Small Domestic ApplianceOttieni il massimo da giochi e carte regalo!Redmi Note 11T Pro e Pro+ sono ufficialiMICROSOFT BUILD 2022 KEY NEWS ANNOUNCEMENTSThe Sims 4 introduce i pronomi personalizzabiliUltime Blog

The Inhabitant | trailer dell' horror con Leslie Bibb e Dermot Mulroney

The Inhabitant
The Inhabitant, terrore e visioni nel trailer dell'horror interpretato da Odessa A'zion, Leslie Bibb e ...

The Inhabitant: trailer dell'horror con Leslie Bibb e Dermot Mulroney (Di mercoledì 25 maggio 2022) The Inhabitant, terrore e visioni nel trailer dell'horror interpretato da Odessa A'zion, Leslie Bibb e Dermot Mulroney. IGN ha svelato il trailer di The Inhabitant, horror thriller di Jerren Lauder interpretato da Leslie Bibb e Dermot Mulroney. Scritto da Kevin Bachar e girato a Tulsa, Oklahoma, The Inhabitant racconta la storia di Tara (Odessa A'zion), un'adolescente discendente di Lizzie Borden che è intrappolata tra visioni paranoiche e schizofrenia in mezzo a una serie di omicidi in una piccola città. Lizzie Borden di Fall River, Massachusetts, fu accusata di aver ucciso suo padre e la matrigna con un'accetta ...
