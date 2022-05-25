Huion Unveils Inspiroy Giano G930L: Dramatically Powerful Bluetooth Pen Tablet (Di mercoledì 25 maggio 2022) SHENZHEN, China, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Huion, a leading supplier of digital drawing devices in the world, today launches an innovative Bluetooth pen Tablet, the Inspiroy Giano G930L. It will mark a leap forward for Huion's pen Tablets. With exceptional performance, Inspiroy Giano is one of the winners of the Red Dot of the Red Dot Award: Product Design 2022, which will provide an unprecedented drawing experience for professional creators in illustration, animation, graphic design, industrial design, image editing, gaming, etc. Built for professionals Huion values user demand when developing new products. Inspiroy Giano is specially designed for professional ...Leggi su iltempo
