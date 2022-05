Advertising

Quattroruote

Ladi Jesi ha lanciato il progetto ElettroVintage, con il quale offre la possibilità di elettrificare alcune tra le auto d'epoca più apprezzate. L'ultima creazione della serie è la 500 ...... via social media, it was learned that the fighting had moved to thezone behind the blue ... Two battalions of the territorial defence formations and armouredwere deployed. The Kiev ... Green Vehicles, quando la Fiat 500 (originale) diventa una spiaggina elettrica - Quattroruote.it and mounting calls for green mobility in the region. Bridgestone made the statement during its participationat the Electric Vehicle Innovation Summit (EVIS), which is being heldfrom May 23 to 25 ...Gurugram-based Pumpumpum, a platform for leasing vehicles plans is targeting 2,500 cars by the end of the current fiscal, and around 30,000 cars over the next three years. In fiscal 2022, the company ...