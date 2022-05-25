Beats presenta la nuova edizione speciale dei Beats Studio Buds X ...NVIDIA: al COMPUTEX nuovi Studio Laptops, aggiornamenti e nuovi ...eero presenta eero Pro 6E ed 6+, i router Wi-Fi più veloci di sempreOBI WAN KENOBI: IN ARRIVO 2 ITEM ICONICILG: NUOVI MONITOR ULTRAGEAR ESPERIENZA DI GIOCO AI MASSIMI LIVELLIHisense presenta la divisione italiana Small Domestic ApplianceOttieni il massimo da giochi e carte regalo!Redmi Note 11T Pro e Pro+ sono ufficialiMICROSOFT BUILD 2022 KEY NEWS ANNOUNCEMENTSThe Sims 4 introduce i pronomi personalizzabiliUltime Blog

Babel Finance closes US$80 million Series B fundraising round at US$2 billion valuation

The latest funding round propels Babel Finance into the ranks of the world's most valuable crypto ...

Babel Finance closes US$80 million Series B fundraising round at US$2 billion valuation (Di mercoledì 25 maggio 2022) The latest funding round propels Babel Finance into the ranks of the world's most valuable crypto financial services companies in the institutional services sector HONG KONG, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Babel Finance, the world's leading wholesale crypto financial services provider, announced the completion of a US$80 million Series B financing round at a valuation of US$2 billion. The main investors in this round include Jeneration Capital and 10T Holdings, as well as existing shareholders Dragonfly Capital and BAI Capital. Other investors include Circle Ventures and a number of family offices in the Asia-Pacific region. Babel ...
