Babel Finance closes US$80 million Series B fundraising round at US$2 billion valuation (Di mercoledì 25 maggio 2022) The latest funding round propels Babel Finance into the ranks of the world's most valuable crypto financial services companies in the institutional services sector HONG KONG, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Babel Finance, the world's leading wholesale crypto financial services provider, announced the completion of a US$80 million Series B financing round at a valuation of US$2 billion. The main investors in this round include Jeneration Capital and 10T Holdings, as well as existing shareholders Dragonfly Capital and BAI Capital. Other investors include Circle Ventures and a number of family offices in the Asia-Pacific region.
La guerra Russia Ucraina è il nuovo banco di prova per BitcoinEcco perché Babel Finance, società di servizi finanziari con sede a Hong Kong, ha esordito dicendo che, in questa guerra tra Russia e Ucraina, i 40.000 dollari saranno ' uno spartiacque ' per Bitcoin ...
Bitcoin, la volatilità implicita suggerisce che la ripresa continueràha affermato Robbie Liu , ricercatore presso il fornitore di servizi finanziari criptati Babel Finance . La metrica è determinata principalmente dalla domanda di opzioni, che sono strumenti di ... Probabile rally di Bitcoin di breve durata Cryptonews Italy
Crypto Lender Babel Finance Lands Unicorn Status With $80M Series BDon't miss CoinDesk's Consensus 2022, the must-attend crypto & blockchain festival experience of the year in Austin, TX this June 9-12. Babel Finance reached unicorn status after raising $80 million ...
Hong Kong cryptocurrency group Babel hits $2bn valuationHong Kong-based crypto financial services startup Babel Finance said Wednesday it has raised $80 million in its latest funding round, valuing the company at about $2 billion, despite a meltdown in ...
