Xinhua Silk Road: New book reveals key archaeological discoveries at China's Shimao ruins (Di martedì 24 maggio 2022) BEIJING, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/
A new book published in northwest China'sShaanxi Province has revealed key archaeological discoveries at China's Shimao ruins. According to Xiong Hui, director of Shaanxi's local chronicles office, local chronicles of Shimao, as encyclopedia of Shimao ruins, could record archaeological discoveries, reflect protection and management of cultural relics and contribute to its application for UNESCO list of world cultural heritage. Shimao site, the biggest city site from the Longshan Period to the Xia Dynasty (Neolithic Age) discovered in China so far, is of great significance in tracking source of ...Leggi su iltempo
Wang meets top UN rights official as she opens Xinjiang tripChina says its foreign minister met with the U.N.’s top human rights official on her visit to the country and shared with her that China opposes “politicizing” human rights and imposing double standar ...
