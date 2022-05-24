VW' s CARIAD Taps Luxoft for Future-Oriented In-Car Software Solutions

Nilox presenta gli indicatori di svolta universali per monopattini e ...NVIDIA: le novità annunciate al COMPUTEX 2022Kingston presenta l'SSD esterno IronKey VaultKingston presenta le Ram FURY Beast DDR5Call of Duty: Mobile - Season 5: Tropical Vision arriva a giugnoLogitech MX Master 3S e MX Mechanical, i nuovi dispositivi pensati ...Destiny 2 - La Stagione dei TormentatiSuicidio Paolo Neri e Stefania Platania : Mamma non era serena, ...Inizia processo contro Bill CosbyGuerra Ucraina : La Russia prepara nuova offensivaUltime Blog

Agreement to transform automotive mobility STUTTGART, Germany, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxoft, a ...

Luxoft, a DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) company, is working with CARIAD, the automotive Software company of Volkswagen Group, to provide vehicle Software development, testing, and integration services. Luxoft is supporting CARIAD in its strategic objective of creating a uniform, scalable Software platform for all Volkswagen Group brands, including Volkswagen Group's unified Embedded Software Platform VW.os. "Luxoft is reliable and forward-thinking in its testing and integration services, enabling us to accelerate the development of our Software platform and its components as well as state-of-the art functionalities and usability," ...
Volkswagen's CARIAD taps into China's digital innovation potential

Volkswagen Group's software company CARIAD has set up its first subsidiary outside of Europe in China, with the aim to make the German carmaker's vehicles more digitalized and smarter in the country ...
