Mobileum and Digis Squared Announce Partnership to Provide Comprehensive Edge-to-Edge Network Testing and Analytics (Di martedì 24 maggio 2022) New Partnership empowers operators to navigate the rapidly changing 5G, IoT, and OpenRAN ecosystem for better service performance CUPERTINO, Calif., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/

Mobileum Inc. ("Mobileum"), a leading global Provider of Analytics solutions for roaming and Network services, security, risk management, Testing and service assurance, and subscriber intelligence, and Digis Squared, a market leader in Network services and AI-assisted tools, Announced today that the companies have entered a strategic Partnership to bring a Comprehensive set of Network Testing and cognitive optimization solutions to market. The collaboration ...
