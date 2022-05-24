Health Connect di Google, sarà la migliore risorsa per il fitness? (Di martedì 24 maggio 2022) Sia Google che Samsung hanno deciso di collaborare assieme per creare un nuovo programma interessante, e che avrebbe come scopo quello di raccogliere i dati sul fitness di ogni utente che decide di iscriversi. Ma come funzionerà questo progetto che hanno deciso di portare avanti? Scopriamolo con una analisi veloce e accurata. Google ha sempre in mente dei progetti favolosi – Computermagazine.itGoogle e Samsung vorrebbero creare e ultimare la piattaforma Health Hub, in cui ognuno di noi potrà archiviare tutti i propri dati sanitari raccolti attraverso le app sia per conservarli sia per confrontarli in un unico ambiente. In poche parole altro non è che un Cloud protetto da una privacy rigorosa, il quale potrebbe anche aiutare un estraneo autorizzato – come un medico per fare un esempio – a effettuare una ...Leggi su computermagazine
Advertising
MonicaTedde : Redazione AboutPharma - 17 Maggio 2022 Taejong Jay (TJ) Yang, vicepresidente esecutivo di #Samsung, ha dichiarato:… - stefano_6000 : RT @androidblogit: Google e Samsung insieme con le Health Connect API: condivisione dei dati fitness tra app agevolata - - androidblogit : Google e Samsung insieme con le Health Connect API: condivisione dei dati fitness tra app agevolata -… - stories_healthy : Arriva Google Health Connect per risolvere la sincronizzare dati fra app fitness - AboutPharmaHPS : Google e Samsung uniscono le loro forze nella #DigitalHealth creando Health Connect, una piattaforma e un’Api che o… -
TELUS investing $11 billion and generating 7,000 new jobs in Quebec from 2022 to 2026... offering grants up to $50,000 for Indigenous - led social, health and community programs. Quotes: "... and this investment from TELUS will help create jobs, connect Quebecers, and contribute towards ...
The National Pancreas Foundation Launches First Real - Time Patient Registry Powered by SeqsterOSWith the SeqsterOS, the patients are engaged in the study and are able to see all of their health ...impact outcomes for patients with pancreatic disease by giving each patient the ability to connect, ... Health Connect di Google, sarà la migliore risorsa per il fitness Computer Magazine
Iowa Dem used official position to help clients of husband's marketing firmOne of the top House Democratic candidates, Liz Mathis, has helped multiple clients of an Iowa marketing firm that her husband co-owned until December 2021.
Introducing Kinoo, the Kinetic Video™ System Designed to Help Kids and Distant Loved Ones Connect and Grow Through Educational PlayKinoo, the Kinetic Video™ System that teaches kids academic and life skills by connecting generations of family members through novel, interactive and physical games and activities, today announces ...
Health ConnectSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Health Connect