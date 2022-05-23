The Good Lobby: “Un anno dopo la denuncia l’agenda di Cingolani è ancora oscurata. E lui nel frattempo incontra Eni e Snam sul Pnrr” (Di lunedì 23 maggio 2022) “In una fase come quella che stiamo vivendo, nel pieno del conflitto ucraino e della gravissima crisi energetica che ha generato, col Pnrr da applicare e transizione ecologica da attuare, è inaccettabile che il ministro Cingolani perpetui la scelta di oscurare la sua agenda pubblica d’incontri con i lobbisti”. A un anno di distanza, l’ong The Good Lobby torna a battere su un tema già sollevato a maggio 2021: la sparizione dal sito del Ministero della Transizione ecologica dell’agenda degli incontri di Roberto Cingolani con rappresentanti di aziende, associazioni di categoria e organizzazioni della società civile, uno strumento di trasparenza introdotto dal suo predecessore Enrico Costa. E lo fa dopo la puntata di Report che ha svelato le pressioni sul ...Leggi su ilfattoquotidiano
Advertising
aushamaki : @omowo @DuchessofKanta Audacitè: Smell so good even the devil will be impressed. - denissetits1 : ???? Have a good start to the week! ??? ???? Buon inizio di settimana! ?????? ???? ¡Que t... - testatralenuvol : @redastras THE GOOD PLACE X SIMUEL MI VUOI MORTA - radiokemonia : Stai ascoltando: The Knack-Good Girls Don't La musica anni 80 solo su - egomerequiro : RT @redastras: Immagina un’onda nell’oceano. La puoi vedere, toccare, misurare; poi si infrange contro la riva ed improvvisamente è sparita… -
HAI ROBOTICS to Show Its Tallest Robot for the 1st Time in Europe at LogiMAT 2022ACR systems, 'much more attractive' HAI ROBOTICS sees the ACR systems a good fit for European users, especially in the age of e - commerce when more consumers are longing for faster deliveries and ...
Outpatient Oncology Infusion Market worth USD 162.4 Billion by 2030, Says Global Market Insights Inc.Hence, such favorable factors are anticipated to upsurge the need for outpatient oncology infusion therapy to maintain the good health of patients, thereby fueling the regional market progression. ...
- The Good Doctor 5: anticipazioni del tredicesimo episodio, in onda mercoledì 25 maggio Today.it
- The Good Doctor e The Resident gli episodi in onda stasera su Rai 2 mercoledì 18 maggio Dituttounpop
- Il finale di The Good Doctor 5 sconvolge i fan, ci sarà un’altra morte eccellente OptiMagazine
- Ci sarà un'altra stagione di "The Good Doctor" Tebigeek
Good Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that should always sit, stay and walk to heel - including the loving Labrador RetrieverAs demand for cute pups continues to soar post-lockdown, here are the dog breeds that will sit, stay and walk to heel.
Celebrity birthdays for the week of May 29-June 4Actor Ted McGinley (“Hope and Faith,” Married... With Children”) is 64. Actor Ralph Carter (“Good Times”) is 61. Actor-filmmaker Tonya Pinkins (“All My Children”) is 60. Country singer Wynonna Judd ...
The GoodSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : The Good