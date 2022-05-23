Spaceti Receives New Funding to Accelerate European and American Growth and Expand to the Middle East (Di lunedì 23 maggio 2022) AMSTERDAM, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Spaceti, a Holistic Building Experience platform, announced today a Funding round led by Watheeq Proptech Venture and Venture to Future Fund. "Spaceti is on a mission to help real estate managers make data-driven decisions to improve operational efficiencies while enhancing building user experience," said Max Verteletskyi, CEO & Cofounder at Spaceti. Spaceti solutions, distributed via its partner's network in more than 20 countries, create hybrid, flexible, and sustainable built environments. Spaceti's platform serves large Enterprise clients such as Vodafone, Deloitte, Steelcase, and asset managers like CBRE, British Land, and PFA, covering more than 30mil. + square feet. Khaled Zaidan, Managing Partner at Watheeq Proptech Venture from Saudi ...Leggi su iltempo
