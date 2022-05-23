Netomnia and STL to collaborate for testing of programmable FTTx in live networks (Di lunedì 23 maggio 2022) LONDON, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/
STL NSE:STLTECH, one of the industry's leading integrators of digital networks, today announced that it will test its programmable FTTx (pFTTx) software solution with Netomnia for their live networks in the UK. With experience in optical connectivity for more than 25 years, STL is bringing software-defined networking to large-scale fibre to the home, cell sites and business networks through pFTTx. The Company recently announced general availability for pFTTx, a software-defined, open, and disaggregated Passive Optical Network ("PON") solution that is intended to make fibre networks intelligent and agile. pFTTx offers core benefits like scalability, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
STL NSE:STLTECH, one of the industry's leading integrators of digital networks, today announced that it will test its programmable FTTx (pFTTx) software solution with Netomnia for their live networks in the UK. With experience in optical connectivity for more than 25 years, STL is bringing software-defined networking to large-scale fibre to the home, cell sites and business networks through pFTTx. The Company recently announced general availability for pFTTx, a software-defined, open, and disaggregated Passive Optical Network ("PON") solution that is intended to make fibre networks intelligent and agile. pFTTx offers core benefits like scalability, ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Advertising
Adtran, scenari presenti e futuri della banda ultralarga in Italia... mentre in Europa abbiamo lavorato con operatori nazionali incumbent come BT/Openreach e DT, oltre a fornire soluzioni in fibra end - to - end a operatori emergenti come Netomnia, Apfutura e ...
Banda ultralarga, Adtran punta anche sull'ItaliaIn Europa, nel 2021, Adtran ha lavorato con operatori incumbent nazionali come BT/Openreach e DT, oltre ad aver fornito soluzioni end - to - end in fibra a realtà emergenti come Netomnia e Community ...
Netomnia andSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : Netomnia and