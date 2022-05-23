Manufacturing industry undergoing rapid sustainability transformation | says Schneider Electric and MIT Technology Review report

Rainbow Six Siege Anno 7 Stagione 2Gucci lancia un programma di eSportXiaomi e Leica Camera annunciano accordo strategico a lungo termineGa Kingston un sondaggio sul nostro rapporto con la tecnologiaCome scegliere le fedi nuzialiDichiarazione precompilata : da oggi lunedì 23 maggio 2022 si scarica ...Ridatemela! Rubata la medaglia dello scudetto rossonero a Stefano ...Saro Grimani, l'artista di chi non ha voceSvelato il nuovo Campione di League of Legends: Bel'VethCelly presenta la gamma di prodotti brandizzata Fiat 500Ultime Blog

Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, and the world's most sustainable corporation 2021 as ranked by Corporate Knights, has partnered with the world-renowned, independent media company MIT Technology Review, to reveal a concerted push towards sustainability within the Manufacturing sector, with a long-term goal of total carbon visibility across the entire supply chain. The joint research, entitled 'Equipment management and sustainability', reveals that leading manufacturers are shifting to making sustainability the goal of process improvements rather than merely a by-product of responsible equipment management. Some key ...
